High court won’t say whether Thomas remains hospitalized

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to say whether 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas remains in the hospital. He had been expected to be released by Tuesday evening. Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” and diagnosed with an infection. The court said at the time that his “symptoms are abating,” and he was expected to be released Monday or Tuesday. But on Wednesday court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said she had no update. The court heard arguments Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts said, as he has for the past two days, that while Thomas was not present he would participate in the case by reviewing the arguments’ transcript and briefs.