High court nominee says she’d skip Harvard race case

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says that if confirmed to the Supreme Court she’d sit out an affirmative action lawsuit over Harvard’s admission policies because she sits on the board of her college alma mater. But the court has a potential workaround that could still allow Jackson to play a role in the court’s consideration of a dispute that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. And in any event, her vote is not expected to be pivotal on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.