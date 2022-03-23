Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family of three inside. The parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine and stuck inside. Firefighters quickly went in to rescue her, and came out carrying her in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says she’s now in a hospital and “doing fine.”