F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana; pilot ejects safely

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Air National Guard says a pilot ejected safely from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed in southwestern Louisiana. There were no reports of injuries on the ground after Wednesday’s crash. The family of the pilot identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drummond is the son of Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general. The Oklahoma National Guard said Drummond wasn’t injured seriously in the crash during a routine training mission out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston.