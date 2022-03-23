EU commission to help member states assist Ukraine refugees

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced moves to help its member states assist the millions of refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine in accessing schools for their children, healthcare, accommodation and work. European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm also aims to protect vulnerable refugees, particularly unaccompanied children, from exploitation. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people — mainly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the month since Russian tanks crossed the border and Moscow began relentlessly bombarding towns and cities. Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas says the measures build on a “Temporary Protection Directive” issued earlier this month and on initiatives across Europe to welcome refugees.