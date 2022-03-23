Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

In a move putting California’s public colleges at the forefront of the trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT tests from its admission requirements. The California State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change at a meeting on Wednesday. The Cal State system has 477,000 students at 23 different colleges throughout the state. It joins the University of California system in adopting a test free admissions process. Critics say standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage compared to other applicants.