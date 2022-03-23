Biden, Western allies gather at tense moment in Ukraine war

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering in Brussels on Thursday to grapple with Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and its global reverberations. In one day, the city is hosting an emergency NATO summit, a gathering of the Group of Seven leaders, and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union. More sanctions on Russia are expected, plus debate over making European nations less reliant on Russian energy. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says the overall goal is see that “the resolve and unity” that the allies have displayed over the past month “will endure for as long as it takes.”