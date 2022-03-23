Australia accepts New Zealand offer to take boat refugees

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia has accepted a longstanding New Zealand offer to resettle boat refugees it sent to the remote island nation of Nauru. Australia has faced international criticism for the way it has treated boat refugees. It designed a policy of keeping them far from its shores to deter more of them from trying to make the voyage. But many critics say it violates human rights. Under the terms of the deal, New Zealand will resettle up to 150 refugees each year for three years who are either living on Nauru or are in temporary processing facilities in Australia.