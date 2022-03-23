Asian shares mixed after Wall St falls; oil prices fall back

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Stocks are mixed in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower while Sydney edged higher. U.S. futures rose and U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.