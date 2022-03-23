AP-NORC poll: More support for Ukraine, concern about Russia

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia escalates its war in Ukraine and stories of civilian casualties and destruction in cities reach the United States, support has risen for a major American role. But so has fear of the threat Russia poses to the U.S. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Forty percent now say the U.S. should have a “major role,” up from 26% in a poll conducted in February. The percentage who think the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all ticked down from 20% to 13%. The poll finds a majority of Americans say they’re willing to accept damage to the economy if it helps to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.