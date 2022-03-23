A new fund directs its support to Ukraine’s long-term needs

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

The humanitarian needs of more than 10 million displaced Ukrainians have quickly become staggering. Yet Mark Malloch-Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, warns that longer-term problems resulting from Russia’s invasion will grow ever larger if they aren’t sufficiently addressed now. Experts report an “unprecedented” outpouring of aid for food, medicine and other essential needs of Ukrainians. Comparatively few donations, though, have been earmarked for maintaining Ukraine’s culture or democratic foundations. To address that cause, Open Society Foundations has launched the Ukraine Democracy Fund with a $25 million pledge, in hopes of raising $100 million.