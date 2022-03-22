Ukrainian children find a welcoming classroom in Berlin

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A group of 40 Ukrainian children have started their first day of school in Berlin only weeks after fleeing the war at home. They were welcomed by two Ukrainian teachers, who also escaped to the German capital, and will instruct them until they can enter the regular school system. The private classes were put together in only two weeks by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, find the classrooms, and advertise their initiative on a messaging app to the refugees. Germany has registered 225,357 Ukrainian refugees since the war began Feb. 24, but the actual numbers are expected to be much higher.