Two St. Peter’s NCAA games land in Nielsen’s top 20

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s a pretty safe bet: last week was the first time ever that two St. Peter’s University men’s basketball games landed among the Nielsen company’s top 20 shows. The tournament’s underdog darlings beat both Kentucky and Murray State to land in the Sweet Sixteen. Fans appear to be intrigued, since the second game against Murray State had more viewers, even though Kentucky is a blue blood with a larger fan base. The “March Madness” of the tourney’s opening week led CBS to a dominant win the ratings. “60 Minutes” has its own winning streak going with its fourth straight week as the most-watched program.