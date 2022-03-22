Trudeau reaches to deal to keep his party in power till 2025

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal Party has reached agreement with the opposition New Democratic Party to keep power until 2025. Trudeau’s party won reelection last September but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans but it will not have a lawmaker in Trudeau’s Cabinet. He announced the agreement Tuesday. The next election must occur by 2025.