‘Torture and murder’: Ronald Greene case turns cop vs. cop

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police investigators who pressed within days to charge troopers in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene say commanders rejected their concerns. They told lawmakers the commanders told them to suppress video of the Black motorist’s final moments that the agency’s own expert called “torture and murder.” A special committee investigating the state’s handling of Greene’s death heard the explosive testimony Tuesday. Lt. Scott Brown said commanders instructed them to bury the body-camera footage showing troopers stunning, punching and dragging Greene. Another investigator, Albert Paxton, said the ranking officer at the scene should be prosecuted for a “coverup.”