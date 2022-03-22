Skip to Content
Slain Virginia reporter remembered as dedicated, ambitious

By BEN FINLEY
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 25-year-old journalist who was recently killed in a shooting in Virginia was deeply passionate about her job working for a local newspaper. Sierra Jenkins covered social issues and education for The Virginian-Pilot, which is based in Norfolk. Current and former colleagues said Tuesday that Jenkins believed her reporting could have a positive impact on the community. Jenkins’ ambitions were cut short early Saturday when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a bar. Police in Norfolk said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink. Jenkins had grown up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She joined the Pilot in December 2020.  

