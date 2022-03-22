Reality TV star leaning on faith after son’s fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina towing and repossession business featured in a reality television show says he’s leaning on faith and urging fans to stop violence in the wake of his son’s fatal shooting. Ronnie Shirley Jr. told WRAL-TV he doesn’t hate the two teenagers accused of killing his 21-year-old son, Alex, in Garner last month but said he doesn’t know if he can forgive them. Detectives discovered Alex Shirley’s body in a car at a gas station on Feb. 17. A 20-year-old woman was also wounded and is now paralyzed from the waist down. A total of five people have been charged in connection with the shooting.