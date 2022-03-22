Police SWAT team surrounds Greyhound bus, apprehends man

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A police tactics team surrounded a Greyhound bus for hours along a major interstate northeast of Atlanta, prompting the highway to close in both directions for more than four hours before apprehending a man inside. Gwinnett County police said Tuesday the SWAT team tried to negotiate with a man aboard the bus who was armed with a gun. Police spokesman Ryan Winderweedle says officers believe the bus driver and all of the passengers aboard the Atlanta-to-New York bus had exited and only the man was still on board. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Interstate 85 remained shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon.