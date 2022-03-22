Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is eyeing global exports of fertilizer with a $2.5 billion plant inaugurated Tuesday, a facility which the nation’s leader said would contribute to the global supply amid the shock waves from Russia, a major global supplier, where an ongoing war with Ukraine has disrupted supplies. Agriculture is the largest contributor to Nigeria’s economy. However, farmers are sometimes constrained with limited supplies such as fertilizer and improved seedlings. Fertilizer from the plant located in an industrial zone in Lagos will be exported to many countries including the U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico.