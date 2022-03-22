Man convicted of killing Lincoln, Nebraska, police officer

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln, Nebraska, police investigator. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as assault, escape and weapons counts against 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez. He now faces a mandatory life prison term, plus 194 years, when he’s sentenced May 25 for the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera. Herrera was shot at Vasquez’s Lincoln home on Aug. 26, 2020, and died 12 days later. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Felipe Vazquez in the earlier stabbing death of another man.