Larry Ray goes to hospital as key witness testifies of harm

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was forced to prostitute herself to pay an ex-convict $2.5 million and gain relief from his claims that she’d poisoned him was testifying at his trial when he became so ill that he was taken to a hospital. The trip by ambulance Tuesday was the second time in the last week that the trial of Lawrence Ray was interrupted so he could go to a hospital. And it came on a day when prosecutors were left scrambling to discourage publication of a list of their prize witness’s prostitution clients after the names were accidentally put in the court file.