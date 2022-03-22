Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on California Supreme Court

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants has become the first Latina confirmed to the California Supreme Court. San Diego appellate Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote Tuesday by the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments. She fills the vacancy left by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar. Guerrero grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner and Superior Court judge and sat on the 4th District Court of Appeal. Guerrero was confirmed after a hearing with no opposition. Supporters praised her legal writing and ability to find consensus with other judges and said she was exceptionally qualified.