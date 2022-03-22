Jackson invokes her Christian faith, stays mum on specifics

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

The latest nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, has stressed the importance of religious faith in her life and career. What she hasn’t done is provide any specifics during her confirmation hearing. Jackson says she identifies as a nondenominational Protestant, but has gone no further. A South Carolina Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham, pressed her for details, asking how often she attends church and how she would assess her faithfulness. Jackson said she’s reluctant to talk about her faith in that way. She said she wants Americans to have confidence she can separate her judicial decisions from her personal views.