Indiana GOP governor faces pushback over trans sports veto

By CASEY SMITH and TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is facing criticism from many fellow Republicans and calls for an override of his veto on legislation banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, a decision that put him at odds with a conservative cause that has led to similar state laws across the country. The Indiana House speaker announced plans Tuesday for a May 24 meeting during which lawmakers could override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto. Holcomb said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.” Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said supported an override “to protect women’s athletics.”