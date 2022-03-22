German president and his wife test positive for COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country’s infection rate remains persistently high. The president’s office said Steinmeier’s wife, Elke Buedenbender, also tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Both have mild symptoms and immediately went into isolation. Steinmeier has been Germany’s president, which is a largely ceremonial role but carries moral authority, since 2017. He was elected to a second five-year term in February. Germany is currently in the process of removing most of its coronavirus restrictions despite a continuing surge in infections.