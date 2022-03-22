Fungus-ravaged bat proposed for endangered species listing

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials plan to designate the Northern long-eared bat as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday the once-common bat is in danger of extinction because of a deadly fungal infection called “white-nose syndrome.” It attacks bats as they hibernate in caves and abandoned mines, causing them to become active too soon and burn up their fat reserves. The Northern long-eared bat can still be found in the Central and Eastern U.S. and much of Canada. It was listed as “threatened” in 2015 but officials say the more serious “endangered” status is now justified. A final decision on the change will be made in November.