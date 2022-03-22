Family of slain journalist takes Taliban leaders to ICC

NEW DELHI (AP) — The family of a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer who was killed in Afghanistan last year has filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court to investigate his killing. Lawyer Avi Singh, who is representing Danish Siddiqui’s family, said Tuesday the complaint seeks to bring to trial at least six high-ranking Taliban leaders and high-level commanders for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Siddiqui, worked for the Reuters news service. He was embedded with Afghan special forces in July 2021 when he was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing, on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban has denied that Siddiqui was killed by the group.