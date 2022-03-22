Ex-journalist for Russian state TV says she quit over war

PARIS (AP) — A former Paris-based Europe correspondent for Russian state-controlled broadcaster Channel One says she resigned this month due to Russia’s war against Ukraine and has voiced fears she’ll be accused of being “a highly paid spy.” Zhanna Agalakova quit as the war broke out in Ukraine, joining a string of colleagues from Russia’s strictly state-controlled network. She told a press conference in Paris Tuesday that “when I spoke to my bosses, I said I cannot do this job anymore … I left Channel One specifically because the war started.” Agalakova said that she expected a backlash from the Kremlin. Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine on live state TV, also worked for Channel One.