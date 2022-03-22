Ed Sheeran awaits verdict over copyright court battle

An 11-day trial over the copyright of Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” has concluded in London, with the judge saying he would take some time to consider his ruling. The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny accusations that the 2017 song copies part of a 2015 song called “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch. Lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe, representing the “Oh Why” co-writers, argued there was an “indisputable similarity between the works.” Sheeran and his co-writers say they do not remember hearing “Oh Why” before the court case. “Shape of You” was the biggest selling song in the U.K. in 2017.