Authorities renew plea for help to find missing Nevada woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Family members and sheriff’s officials in northern Nevada are renewing pleas for help finding an 18-year-old woman last seen when a man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt got into her car outside a Walmart store 10 days ago. Lyon County sheriff’s Detective Erik Kusmerz said Tuesday that Naomi Irion’s car was found in Fernley, the small town east of Reno where she was last seen. But investigators haven’t detected any signal from her cellphone since shortly after they believe she was abducted. Kusmerz says authorities are looking for a man described as a suspect, along with a dark, new-model half-ton Chevrolet 2500 High Country pickup truck.