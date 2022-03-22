Ash Barty retires from tennis at age 25; won 3 Grand Slams

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. Barty revealed the news in an emotional video posted on social media. The announcement comes less than two months after Barty won her home Australian Open to claim her third Grand Slam singles title. Barty left tennis to pursue a professional cricket career in 2014 but returned to the racket sport two years later. She won her major singles titles on three different surfaces — the French Open on clay in 2019, Wimbledon on grass last year and the Australian Open on hard courts in January.