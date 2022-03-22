Appeal starts for school leader fired over ‘New Butt’ book

BYRAM, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district has begun a hearing for an assistant principal who was fired after reading a book called “I Need a New Butt” to second grade students. Toby Price is trying to regain his job at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram. His employment appeal hearing started Monday and is to continue next week. Hinds County School District Superintendent Delesicia Martin says some teachers were anxious about how parents would react if they learned Price had read aloud a book about a child who tries to find a new backside. Price’s attorney says the school library has books with similar themes or illustrations, including “Captain Underpants.”