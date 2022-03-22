Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The attorney for a former Tennessee nurse on trial in the death of a patient accidentally injected with a paralyzing drug told jurors the woman is being blamed for systemic problems at the medical center where she had worked. Former nurse RaDonda Vaught is charged with reckless homicide for accidentally administering the paralyzing drug vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of a sedative in December 2017. Vaught admitted the error as soon as she realized it, and the state medical board initially took no action against her. Prosecutors say Vaught made multiple errors the day of the injection and “recklessly ignored” her training and was negligent.