3rd figure in NJ murder-for-hire plot due for plea hearing

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Connecticut man implicated in a murder-for-hire plot involving two political consultants in New Jersey is due in court for a plea hearing this week. George Bratsenis’ hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Newark, but he’s expected to participate by videoconference. The career criminal was named in January as a co-conspirator in the plot to kill Michael Galdieri in Jersey City in 2014. Political consultant Sean Caddle pleaded guilty and said he paid Bomani Africa and another man to kill Galdieri. Africa, formerly of Philadelphia, said during his plea hearing that he and Bratsenis carried out the killing. A motive hasn’t been revealed.