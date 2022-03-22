2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say two women in their 50s were killed by a student at a high school. Police said Tuesday that an 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene and the victims were teachers at the Malmo Latin School in southern Sweden. The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record. Police didn’t disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive hasn’t been established. Students at the school had gathered to work on a musical and students locked themselves inside classrooms. Malmo Latin School has about 1,100 students.