11 dead, 4 injured in fire at scrap warehouse in India

By OMER FAROOQ

Associated Press

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A major fire in a scrap warehouse has killed at least 11 people and injured four others in India’s southern Hyderabad city. Police said 15 laborers were sleeping inside the shop when the fire caused by a short-circuit broke out early Wednesday. The laborers were from the state of Bihar and had come to Hyderabad for employment. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana state, of which Hyderabad is the capital, expressed his condolences and ordered monetary compensation for the deceased. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.