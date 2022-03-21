Video shows rescue from New Zealand boat on which 4 died

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A video shot from a New Zealand rescue helicopter shows a man clinging to the wreckage of a fishing boat let go and leap into the arms of a rescuer after an accident in which at least four people died. Rescuers are continuing to search for one person still missing Tuesday. The chartered boat carrying 10 people broke apart in stormy seas on Sunday night. Five people were rescued from the sea after clinging to different sections of the overturned wreckage for hours, and four bodies were also recovered. The father of one victim told news outlet RNZ his son was a keen fisherman who worried the bad weather being forecast would cut his trip short.