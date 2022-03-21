US expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding travel bans on Chinese officials whom it accuses of repressing ethnic and religious minorities. The State Department said Monday it would bar those targeted from traveling to the United States due to their involvement in crackdowns on freedom of speech and religion in China and abroad. The department did not identify which officials would be subject to the expanded ban nor how many. The move adds to visa restrictions originally imposed by the Trump administration over China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang as well as for repression of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and advocates for freedoms in Tibet.