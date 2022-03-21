UN chief: Don’t let Russia crisis fuel climate destruction

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says countries scrambling to replace Russian oil, gas and coal supplies with any available alternative may fuel the world’s “mutually assured destruction” through climate change. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the ‘all-of-the-above’ strategy pursued by major economies to end fossil fuel imports from Russia could kill hopes of keeping global warming below dangerous levels. Speaking by video he said that “instead of hitting the brakes on the decarbonization of the global economy, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal towards a renewable energy future.” His comments came as scientists began a two-week meeting to finalize their latest report on greenhouse gas emissions.