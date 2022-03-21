Tentative deal to keep Canada’s Liberals in power until 2025

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A senior government official in Canada says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau’s Liberals keep power until 2025. Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last fall but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans. Trudeau has been Canada’s prime minister since November 2015. The official says the agreement still needs approval from NDP lawmakers but the leadership of both parties has signed off.