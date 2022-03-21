Takeaways: Jackson makes history, GOP vows no ‘spectacle’

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — History was made the instant Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. President Joe Biden promised he would choose a Black woman for the job and the Harvard-trained Jackson emerged as an early favorite. Democrats have the potential votes in the 50-50 Senate to confirm Jackson, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, even if all Republicans are opposed. Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin said as he opened the historic hearing: “Today is a proud day for America.”