Sweden: At least 2 injured in southern Sweden school event

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, after an incident at a high school. Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to ”a suspected serious crime.” The Aftonbladet daily said students are being kept inside their classrooms. Swedish broadcaster SVT said it was unclear what had happened but several people reported were injured. Students had gathered after school to work on a musical. School principal Fredrik Hemmensjö told the daily the report of injuries was “absolutely terrible.”