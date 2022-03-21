State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

BEIJING (AP) — State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire. Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern Boeing 737 occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. It was not immediately clear which variant of 737 was involved in the accident.