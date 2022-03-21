Pakistan’s Khan rallies supporters ahead of parliament vote

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned to grassroot supporters, lobbying the poor and promising better hospitals for the sick as he faces a no-confidence motion in parliament. The challenge may be the biggest yet for the former cricket star turned Islamist leader since he came to power in 2018. The opposition has demanded Khan step down over his alleged failure to improve the country’s economy. The parliament will convene on Friday and vote on the opposition motion next Monday. Khan on Monday spoke to a gathering at a hospital in Islamabad, lauding his government’s efforts to provide health care and help the poor.