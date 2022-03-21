NY Philharmonic back at Geffen Hall Oct 7 after renovation

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will return to Geffen Hall after a $550 million renovation on Oct. 7 with a concert led by music director Jaap van Zweden before an invited audience to thank healthcare, emergency and construction workers. The program leads off what the orchestra calls a “Home” festival. Van Zweden will lead a pair of free one-hour concerts on Oct. 8, followed by the first four subscription concerts from Oct. 12-18. The rebuilt hall will have a capacity of under 2,200, down from 2,738, with the rows in the orchestra cut from 43 to 33.