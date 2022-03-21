New this week: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Atlanta’ return, Maren Morris

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Maren Morris and Machine Gun Kelly, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” returns Thursday on FX for its long-awaited third season and “Bridgerton” arrives on Friday for season two. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host NBC’s “American Song Contest,” with a two-hour premiere on Monday. Artists representing the 50 U.S. states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., will campaign to win the country’s vote for best song. And just in time for the Academy Awards, the Will Smith tennis drama “King Richard” arrives Thursday on HBO Max.