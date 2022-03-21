Mali’s ex-Prime Minister Soumeylou Maiga dies in detention

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A family member says Mali’s former Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga died at a clinic on Monday in the capital, Bamako. Maiga, an influential figure in Mali and the surrounding Sahel region had been detained since August 2021 in the West African nation. His several requests for medical evacuation had been refused by the ruling junta. The family member says Maiga’s health had deteriorated sharply in the past few days. The information has been confirmed by several others, including heads of state in the region. Maiga held many Cabinet posts during his career in politics and was detained and accused of fraud related to his time as minister of defense.