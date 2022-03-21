Lone SC congressional Democrat Clyburn files for a 16th term

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has filed to seek a 16th term representing South Carolina’s 6th District. South Carolina’s lone congressional Democrat is now 81. Clyburn filed his paperwork Monday, saying he’s headed into this next campaign in good health and determined to keep working alongside close ally President Joe Biden. Clyburn was first elected in 1992 to represent the majority Black district that sweeps from around the capital city of Columbia down to Charleston. He has risen to the No. 3 Democrat in the House and is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. Clyburn won his last election by nearly 40 percentage points.