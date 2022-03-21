Indigenous rights activist killed in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed assailants have killed Mexican lawyer and Indigenous rights activist Patricia Rivera Reyes. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Baja California said Monday that masked intruders burst into a home in the border city of Tijuana where a festivity was being held. The intruders robbed party-goers of their personal possessions. Rivera Reyes reportedly demanded her cell phone back, when one of the assailants shot her in the head. Another man at the house was also shot in the head and taken to a local hospital. The Indigenous groups in northern Mexico are smaller and less well known than those in the south.