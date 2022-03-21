Greece: Norwegian photographer held on spy charge released

Associated Press

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A Norwegian photographer arrested on espionage-related charges on the Greek island of Lesbos has been released from custody after appearing at a public prosecutor’s office. Court officials said the 75-year-old Knut Bry had been released after giving evidence for more than three hours but the investigation into his alleged activities remains ongoing. Bry, who denies any wrongdoing, works with a local nonprofit organization that helps migrants and refugees. He was arrested last week after allegedly taking photographs of Greek coast guard and navy vessels that are in plain view at the island’s main port.